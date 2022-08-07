Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Adam Ruggari pacer Gotta Kick to target another Waratah Series success

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 7 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gotta Kick in front close to home at Menangle on Saturday night. Picture: Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Sawyers Gully trainer Adam Ruggari will chase another Waratah Series success with Gotta Kick after the "surprise packet" claimed a final at Menangle on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.