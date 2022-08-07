Newcastle mare Air To Air soars to amazing victory at home

Enigmatic mare Air To Air stunned racegoers at Newcastle on Saturday when she overcame a horror start to win the final event.
Air To Air was an acceptor at Randwick and Newcastle and trainer Sam Kavanagh opted for his home track after walking it on Saturday morning. Jean Van Overmeire picked up the ride on the six-year-old, which was backed off the map to start a $2.50 favourite in the 1300m benchmark 64 handicap.
Air To Air had never been popular with punters because of her terrible barrier manners, which had resulted in only one win from 24 starts. She was recently bought by John Singleton and on Saturday was racing for the second time for the multi-millionaire and Kavanagh.
There was drama when the gates opened and she stood in her barrier, missing the start by more than six lengths. She tacked onto the field, 15 lengths from the lead, 900m from home and rounded the field on the turn.
When called on, Air To Air sprinted clear to win by more than two lengths for an elated Kavanagh.
"I am so proud of my team as a lot of work has gone into this mare since she came to our stable," Kavanagh said.
"When she was for sale I was going to form a syndicate but Singo said he would buy her. Singo watched the race with friends and was very excited when I called after the win.
"I would like to have a crack at the group 3 Tibbie Stakes on Newcastle Cup day but Air To Air will need to get her benchmark up."
Godolphin apprentice Zac Lloyd started the meeting on a high note, riding the first two winners.
Lloyd steered the imported Irish stayer Monreal to a four-length win in the Hunter Stayers Cup (2900m). It was the Matthew Smith-trained Monreal's first win in Australia and came 1493 days since the nine-year-old's last victory anywhere.
Despite a massive betting drift from $6 to $15, Martini Crusader dashed away in the straight to win the 1400m maiden plate with Lloyd aboard.
Van Overmeire rode three winners and Rory Hutchings two on the eight-race card.
