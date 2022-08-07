The Newcastle Northstars bid farewell to Dash Quartarolo and James Downie as they kept alive their hopes of securing the Australian Ice Hockey League minor premiership.
Quartarolo and goalkeeper Downie will now continue their careers overseas, in the US and England respectively, after helping the Northstars defeat the Sydney Bears 8-5 at Macquarie Ice Rink on Saturday night.
Newcastle netted six times in a decisive second period, establishing a five-goal lead approaching the last 20 minutes. They were up 2-1 after the first term and conceded twice in the third.
Northstars import Daniel Berno produced another hat-trick while 200-game veteran Tim Stanger, experienced campaigner Pat Ward and coach John Kennedy jnr all scored for the first time this year.
Francis Drolet and Connor Shultz, fresh from clinching bronze with Australia at the under-20 World Championships (division three) in Mexico, also found the back of the net for the visitors.
Newcastle (42 points) are now four behind leaders Canberra (46) on the ladder, but have three rounds left compared to the Brave's one. The third-placed Bears stay on 29.
The Northstars have a weekend off competition, instead hosting Brisbane in an exhibition match, before a Melbourne double header with Ice and Mustangs. They finish the regular season with a return clash against the Bears in the state capital on August 27.
Quartarolo departs to join the New England Pilgrims in the NCAA third division following a two-month cameo at Newcastle, which included two goals and four assists from 11 appearances.
"It was one of those weird things that happen. It started with a conversation between Amelia and Dash's dad, and before we knew it, we had this six-foot-four defenseman on our blue line. We're glad he came, and he provided a lot for us," Kennedy jnr told Northstars media.
Downie, the club's No.1 shot stopper, leaves bound for Manchester Storm who play in the Elite Ice Hockey League. He had a save percentage of 0.883 from 12 outings.
"Downie has definitely cemented himself as one of the top local goalies in the country. With his professional overseas experience, he definitely brings that out on the ice with us and we have definitely appreciated all of it," Kennedy jnr said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
