NEWCASTLE City maintained their perfect record for 2022 following a 21-point win over Cardiff in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
The Blues (6.8-44) beat the second-placed Hawks (3.5-23) for the third time this season to essentially wrap up the women's Black Diamond Cup minor premiership with two rounds left to play.
Former AFLW player Sarah Halvorsen was among City's goal scorers while Lily Wilsher-Saa landed a double.
Fellow top-four sides Terrigal Avoca and Killarney Vale recorded comfortable victories against Warners Bay and Wyong Lakes respectively.
In round 16 of the men's competition Terrigal Avoca, Cardiff and Maitland all tasted success on Saturday.
The Panthers (15.9-99) accounted for hosts Warners Bay (6.7-43), the Hawks (11.8-74) overcame City (9.7-61) at home while the Saints (10.8-68) defeated visiting Singleton (4.6-30).
First-grade finals start next month with deciders planned for No.1 Sportsground on September 17.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
