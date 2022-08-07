Newcastle Herald
Aussie Rules: Newcastle City maintain perfect record in women's Black Diamond Cup after accounting for Cardiff in top-of-the-table clash

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
August 7 2022 - 6:00am
NEWCASTLE City maintained their perfect record for 2022 following a 21-point win over Cardiff in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash at Pasterfield Sports Complex.

