Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Boy oh Boydell! What a win for the Hunter at wine awards

By John Lewis
Updated August 7 2022 - 4:07am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHEERS: Jane and Daniel Maroulis' 2021 Reserve Chardonnay judged the best small producers wine in 2022 Sydney Wine Show. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A CHARDONNAY from a 4.8-hectare family-owned vineyard on the banks of the Allyn River on the Hunter wine region's outskirts of East Gresford has been crowned 2022 Sydney Wine Show's best small producer's wine.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.