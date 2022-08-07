In July the company, which has ceased transporting pipes and substantially downsized its operations since the incident, was found guilty and fined $210,000. The maximum penalty for the offence is a fine of $1.5 million and despite the "serious and life changing injuries" to Mr Harris the court found the company to be a good corporate citizen, had work plans in place at the time of the incident and had demonstrated remorse, all of which resulted in the reduced judgement.