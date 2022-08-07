Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Fish kill at Mannering Park in Lake Macquarie linked to oxygen depletion

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 7 2022 - 3:51am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fish kill at Mannering Park in Lake Macquarie. Picture: EPA

A large fish kill has occurred in southern Lake Macquarie, the NSW Environment Protection Authority said.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.