Newcastle Knights' Aboriginal advisory group says racism incident has been "dealt with appropriately"

By Robert Dillon
August 7 2022 - 4:30am
CULTURE CHANGE: Knights CEO Philip Gardner announced in March the club had formed a partnership with the Awabakal organisation to tackle Indigenous health issues. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

The racist remark that prompted the Newcastle Knights to launch an internal investigation appears to have been resolved after the club's Aboriginal advisory group declared it had been "dealt with appropriately".

