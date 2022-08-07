Newcastle Knights' Aboriginal advisory group says racism incident has been "dealt with appropriately"

The racist remark that prompted the Newcastle Knights to launch an internal investigation appears to have been resolved after the club's Aboriginal advisory group declared it had been "dealt with appropriately".
The Newcastle Herald revealed last week that the Knights were reviewing an incident in which a prominent staff member made an inappropriate comment to a young Indigenous player at half-time in a game last month, including the term "blackfella".
A complaint was lodged, not by the player, prompting the club to take action.
It is understood the staffer has since apologised to the player, in front of his teammates, and been involved in a mediation process.
Last year the Knights announced the formation of an Aboriginal advisory group, which comprises Ashley Gordon, Andrew Smith, Nathan Towney, Simone Jordan, Jason Darney, Ron Griffiths, Danny Buderus and Ross Smart.
On Friday they released a statement, saying: "The Newcastle Knights' Aboriginal advisory group endorse the actions undertaken by the club and the Wests Group in response to a recent incident between a First Nations player and a member of club staff.
"Due process was followed, in a way that in our view was respectful of the needs of the player, the staff member, the community and the club.
"Our group has been provided with the opportunity to provide advice where appropriate and we are satisfied it has been dealt with appropriately.
"The club, with the assistance and guidance of the Aboriginal advisory group, has undertaken a series of actions in the past, and has committed to more going forward, to ensure it is respectful of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and cultures.
"What the club is doing here locally is innovative, genuine, inclusive and provides the opportunity to actively participate in the process of reconciliation on a much larger level than just the football field.
"Furthermore, we know that the individual at fault on this occasion has had numerous positive interactions with First Nations people and communities historically and has shown regret and contrition for their actions on this occasion."
It is unclear whether disciplinary action has been taken against the staffer involved in the incident.
