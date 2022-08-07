A SECTION of the M1 Pacific Motorway at Warnervale is expected to remain closed for some time after a pedestrian was hit by a truck.
The incident occurred just after 2.30pm on Sunday near Sparks Road. Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were called to the scene and quickly closed several lanes to traffic. The northbound lanes will remain closed while officers conduct investigations into the incident.
Northbound motorists are being diverted off the motorway at Sparks Road to rejoin the motorway using the on-ramp. Heavy traffic conditions have already been reported in the area and drivers should expect significant delays.
No further details can be released at this time.
