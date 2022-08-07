Newcastle Herald
M1 Pacific Motorway closure: pedestrian struck by truck, diversions in place at Warnervale

Updated August 7 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:48am
Northbound motorists are being diverted off the motorway at Sparks Rd and will rejoin the motorway using the on-ramp.

A SECTION of the M1 Pacific Motorway at Warnervale is expected to remain closed for some time after a pedestrian was hit by a truck.

