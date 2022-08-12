City Hall ready to jazz it up Advertising Feature

VERSATILE AND SOPHISTICATED: Modern jazz artist Steph Russell is born and raised in Newcastle and will perform on Sunday afternoon.

Music lovers from around Australia and beyond will converge on Newcastle City Hall for the 33rd Newcastle Jazz Festival on Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21.



Fifty bands with more than two hundred musicians will perform more than 60 hours of music across four stages during the weekend.

This year's line-up is one of the most diverse and exciting yet, with an eclectic program encompassing everything from traditional New Orleans jazz, swing bands, jazz orchestras, funk, and blues to solo jazz piano through to contemporary, Gypsy and French jazz.



There's something for every music lover across the weekend.

The Emma Hamilton Quartet will be channelling the flavours of Edith Piaf across vocal, piano and accordion, with a morning and afternoon in Paris.



SUPER TALENTED: Entertainer extraordinaire Ami Williamson, vocal/guitar/dulcimer, will perform a mixture of jazz classics and her own compositions.

Entertainer extraordinaire Ami Williamson, vocal/guitar/dulcimer, will perform a mixture of jazz classics and her own compositions.



Award winning vocalist/pianist Sharny Russell is known for her quirky but respectful take on well-loved songs and her joyful stage presence. Emerging local vocalist Brynn Hulls will sing with the Terence Koo Trio and local bassist/vocalist Heather Price will lead the Dungeon Small band.

GENIUS: Geoff Bull (and the Finer Cuts), is arguably the best New Orleans Style Jazz trumpeter produced in Australia.

Those who love traditional jazz will find it hard to choose their favourite performance over the weekend. Bands include Black Mountain and Bridge City Jazz band, Geoff Bull's Finer Cuts, the ever-popular Bob Henderson leading musicians who have played at Sydney's iconic Unity Hall and a tribute to Louis Armstrong from the Greg Englert band.



Canberra's dynamic 'Zackerbilks' will play on Saturday and Sunday together with local favourites The Licorice Allsorts. Robbie Mann will 'Rag the Classics' and pianist Carolyn Packer will lead the Stompin' Rhythm Aces.

UPBEAT: Australian Busking champions Stitch appeal to everyone playing songs you know but in a completely different way.

For something different why not take in Australian Busking champions 'Stitch' with their unique Bassoon/Banjo duo or Vov Dylan, the world's fastest violinist who will amaze music lovers with his lightning-fast renditions.



HOT BLUES: The Steve Edmonds band always delivers a fantastic live set of killer music.

Blues fans will enjoy the Steve Edmonds Jazz and Blues Band and the Daryl Aberhart Quartet. Jazz acapella group Bella Voce are sure to please.

CLASSY, COOL AND SWANK: The Swing Kings tear up the stage with their brand of high energy swing, fun and big band vibe.

Swing is king in this year's program with The Swing Kings playing on Friday evening while Saturday evening will revive 'The Roaring 20s when the seventeen-piece New Empire Ballroom Ragtime Dance Orchestra will have the dancers on their feet.

Other bands that will attract dancers include The Dungeon Big Band, Swing Company with vocalist Renee Berger and The Great Gatsby Orchestra.

Sunday mornings at the festival are always popular as jazz fans enjoy a taste of New Orleans Gospel music with the Geoff Power Jazz Band and acclaimed jazz Gospel singer, Lee Gunness.

The Rehab Brass Band will join the Power Band and the audience will be invited to pick up an umbrella and join in a colourful New Orleans-style umbrella parade to the iconic When the Saints Go Marching In.

Those who like their jazz with a modern twist will enjoy the contemporary sounds of Andrew Dickeson leading The Cookers Trio and emerging local pianist Freddie Stafford with his trio.

Funk bands Spuz, and The Bleu Collective will add yet another layer of choice over the weekend. Vocalist Steph Russell will add a modern touch to Sunday afternoon.

GOOD VIBES: The Bathtub Gin Orchestra is two parts 1920s stomp, one-part early 1930s swing, and just a dash of Gypsy Jazz.

The Cameron Jones Trio will delight with Gypsy Jazz as will Cygan Groove and The Bathtub Gin Orchestra featuring Phoebe Haselden on violin.

ENERGY AND MUSICIANSHIP: Local band Fish Fry are exponents of jump-jive jazz, swing and rhythm & blues.

Popular Newcastle performers to entertain the crowd include Fish Fry, Half Nelson, Rehab Brass Band, Sax Blue, New Orleans Ramblers, De Lovely Trio, the Newcastle University Jazz Orchestra, and the Newcastle Army Stage Band.

The next generation of musicians will be on show when the Hunter School of Performing Arts Stage Band opens the festival on Friday.

A full weekend festival pass costs just $120. Session passes range from $30 to $65. Weekend passes and session passes are available online through Ticketebo, at the door or via the event website www.newcastlejazz.com.au.