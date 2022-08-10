Kav Temperley - The Gal
The Gudangs, House Of Refuge, Manny McClintock - Hamilton Station Hotel
Jam 4 Jason ft. 24 Strings, Amy Vee, Troy Kemp, Mark Wells Band - Lizotte's
Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley - Newcastle City Hall
In Between You & Me, with Semantics, Paradise Club - Cambridge Hotel
Burn In Hell, Volatile Ways, Post Truth - Hamilton Station Hotel
Diesel, with Whistle Dixie - Lizotte's
Coconut Cream - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Magpie Diaries, CJ Stranger - Royal Hotel Dungog
Mudwagon, Dead Crow - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Liz Stringer, with Karen Lee Andrews - The Gal
Boneman, with Rhys Whitton - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Screamin Gay - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Osprey, House of Refuge, Nomad, Robbie Nolan & Band - Wickham Park Hotel
Piss To EME, White Knuckle Fever, The Leftards, The Not Nots - Mayfield Bowling Club
Nana Klumpp, Sitting Down, Goon Gremlins, Me And Friends - Hamilton Station Hotel
Petulant Frenzy Play Frank Zappa - Lizotte's
