According to the police report, the woman was sitting outside the restaurant with a friend when they were approached by a Danish national currently touring the country. The man, who was unknown to the two women, struck up a conversation before the situation escalated and the man allegedly pushed one of the women to the ground. She got back on her feet before she was punched in the face, and again knocked to the ground, where she hit her head on the concrete. The assailant then left the area on foot and police and paramedics were called to the scene.