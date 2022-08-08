Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewether surfer Ryan Callinan within reach of Championship Tour return

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYES ON THE PRIZE: Ryan Callinan at the US Open of Surfing. Picture: WSL

Ryan Callinan rose three spots to fourth on the Challenger Series and within sight of a Championship Tour return but Merewether clubmate Morgan Cibilic has work to do.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.