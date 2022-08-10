Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
What's on

MasterChef fave Steph de Sousa's quirky recipe videos find a new audience on TikTok | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
August 10 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warners Bay's own MasterChef Steph de Sousa is rapidly carving out a niche for herself on streaming platform TikTok.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.