Newcastle's representative cricket squad will welcome two former first-class players and an Australian Indigenous tourist for their 2022-23 campaign.
Stockton recruit Logan Weston (Surrey) and Waratah-Mayfield signing Luke Blackaby (Durham) have both played at English county level previously while newly appointed City captain-coach Ben Patterson followed in the footsteps of the first Aboriginal XI by travelling to the UK in 2018 as part of 150th anniversary celebrations.
Advertisement
All three have enjoyed stints in the Sydney first-grade competition and taken part in prior editions of Newcastle's T20 Summer Bash.
MORE IN SPORT:
"Definitely some good additions to the squad," Newcastle coach Shane Burley said after the player list was released by selectors over the weekend.
"I've had a fair bit to do with Ben at NSW Country and know what he's capable of. He's a massive asset to the competition and the rep team. He's a real talent."
"I haven't had anything to do with the other two [Logan and Luke] but I know their backgrounds so they'll bring a bit to the table as well."
On the flip side, Newcastle look set to lose multiple players from last season's NSW Country Championships crusade, which resulted in a third straight state title for the Novocastrians.
City all-rounder Aidan Cahill has relocated to Adelaide after scoring a rookie contract with South Australia while Hamwicks batsman Jack Hartigan (St George) and City all-rounder Angus McTaggart (Randwick) are poised to join the Sydney ranks this summer.
Bush Blues representatives Dan Bailey and Nathan Hudson both remain in Newcastle's squad but are listed under new clubs - Charlestown and Stockton respectively.
Maitland's Callum Gabriel joins the group ahead of a summer at Wallsend.
Newcastle are scheduled to play a pre-season friendly (50 overs) against Manly at Ron Hill Oval on Saturday, September 10. A hit out with ACT could also be on the cards at some stage.
Details for the T20 Regional Bash have yet to be confirmed but Newcastle Blasters and Lake Mac Attack are both earmarked to play pool games at No.1 Sportsground.
The NSW Country Championships head to Tamworth in November (18-20).
Meanwhile, opening-round fixtures for the Newcastle first-grade competition have been released with premiers Stockton playing Waratah-Mayfield, grand finalists Hamwicks tackling Wallsend, one-day title holders Wests facing City, T20 Summer Bash winners Charlestown taking on Toronto, Merewether meeting Cardiff-Boolaroo and University up against Belmont.
The 2022-23 season gets underway on October 8 with the first of five Tom Locker Cup matches (40 overs).
NEWCASTLE: Joey Gillard (Belmont); Daniel Arms, Dan Bailey, Matthew Bench, Michael Richardson, Isaac Wallace (Charlestown); Ben Patterson (City); Ben Balcomb, Ed Bartlett, Rhys Hanlon (Hamwicks); Ben Egan, Sam O'Sullivan (Merewether); Adrian Chad, Brendon Charlton, Jeff Goninan, Nathan Hudson, Keith Moody, Logan Weston (Stockton); Josh Bennett, Mitch Lole (University); Cal Gabriel, Pat Magann, Jake Montgomery (Wallsend); Luke Blackaby, Josh Claridge, Sean Lynch (Waratah); Brad Aldous, Aaron Bills, Zac McGuigan, Jeremy Nunan, Aaron Wivell (Wests).
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.