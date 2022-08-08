STEVE Kidd has defended Macquarie's players and coaching staff amid criticism following Sunday's 18-10 loss to Newcastle Rugby League leaders Maitland.
The Scorpions coach says "it's unfair on our players and it's unfair on our coaching staff to say there were any tactics that were untoward".
Advertisement
Kidd's response comes in the wake of post-match statements made by Maitland coach Matt Lantry regarding Macquarie's alleged use of "niggle" and "foul play".
"I was pretty disappointed with Matt's comments. I thought there was a bit of niggle from both sides and the push and shove was instigated from both sides," Kidd said.
Lantry stood by his stance on Monday, pointing towards an overall penalty count of 26 and the stop-start nature of play.
"I'm not claiming that we were innocent in all of it ... there was fault on both sides, but I'm not backing down from my comments," Lantry said.
MORE IN SPORT:
Macquarie now have a quick turnaround for the second of three appearances during the last week of the regular season, meeting Wests at Harker Oval on Tuesday night in a rescheduled catch-up fixture.
The Scorpions are equal fourth alongside Souths (20), two shy of third-placed Cessnock (22), with for-and-against records potentially coming into play as the jostle for final spots on the ladder continues.
"Destiny is now in our own hands. If we win both games it gives us the best chance of finishing third and if we lose both games we'll probably finish where we deserve to," Kidd said.
Jeremy Gibson, Jordan Noble and Kyle Kingston were all uncertain starters for Macquarie after picking up knocks against Maitland while Bobby Treacy (ribs) was unlikely to return for the midweek encounter.
Scorpions pair Bayden Searle and Connor Kirkwood were both put on report for separate incidents during Sunday's loss.
Wests fullback Logan Radzievic had also been cited over the weekend as the Rosellas went down 34-16 to Souths at Harker Oval.
As of Monday night (6pm), Newcastle RL judiciary findings were not yet handed down in relation to Searle, Kirkwood and Radzievic being available to play of not.
Although "difficult being the last week of competition" and out of finals contention, Wests coach Todd Lowrie says the motivation "will be playing well at home and finishing the year off strong".
The catch-up game was originally set for Wednesday night, but a double booking with Oztag at Harker Oval has since seen it brought forward 24 hours. There were discussions about using Maryland's Grange Oval as an alternate venue.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.