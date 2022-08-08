Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Suspected broken arm might end Newcastle Knights halfback Jake Clifford's season early

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:58am, first published 1:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INJURY: Jake Clifford.

JAKE Clifford might have played his last game of a roller-coaster season after the Newcastle Knights halfback suffered a suspected broken arm late in the 14-10 win against Wests Tigers at Campbelltown on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.