Toskana Belle gives Hunter owners Australian Bloodstock a third German Oaks

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
August 8 2022 - 9:00am
ON TOP AGAIN: Kerrin McEvoy after carrying the Australian Bloodstock colours to victory aboard Mugatoo in the 2020 Newcastle Cup. McEvoy was aboard German Oaks winner Toskana Belle for the syndicators on Monday. Picture: Marina Neil

Hunter syndication company Australian Bloodstock said all options were on the table for Toskana Belle after she gave them a third group 1 Preis der Diana in Germany to cap a memorable weekend.

