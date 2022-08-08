Toskana Belle gives Hunter owners Australian Bloodstock a third German Oaks

Hunter syndication company Australian Bloodstock said all options were on the table for Toskana Belle after she gave them a third group 1 Preis der Diana in Germany to cap a memorable weekend.
Australian jockey Kerrin McEvoy had Toskana Belle in front and drove her to the line for a narrow win in the 2200 metre race, which is Germany's equivalent of the Oaks, on Monday morning (AEST).
The filly was having just her second start for her new Australian owners and German trainer Andreas Wohler - the team behind 2014 Melbourne Cup winner Protectionist.
Australian Bloodstock claimed the Preis der Diana with Salomina (2012) and Turfdonna (2015) and both were later sold.
Jamie Lovett, co-founder and director of Australian Bloodstock, said Toskana Belle will "be very valuable now". The ownership group includes Newcastle Jockey Club chairman Geoff Barnett and his wife Maureen.
"It's been a race that's been good to us," Lovett said. "It's the third time we've won it and we've sold them after that race. They become quite a commodity.
"The owners that come in with us know the plan is to trade and not race with her, so that's probably the most likely path."
He said a trip to America could be next.
"Obviously it's all just happened overnight, so we need to talk to Andreas about what we do going forward, but certainly everything is on the table," he said.
"We'd have to pay a late entry if we thought she was a Cox Plate horse, but for a three-year-old filly, that might be asking a bit much. She will more than likely go to America, there's plenty of good money races for the three-year-old fillies."
The success follows five city winners across Victoria and Queensland for the company on the weekend.
On Saturday, Turn On The Charm and Fifth Position won at Flemington, and Snowzone was successful at Doomben. On Sunday, Saunter Boy claimed the Grand National Hurdle carrying 71 kilograms at Sandown, taking his prizemoney past $1 million. Golden Crusader also won at the meeting. Lovett believed Turn On The Charm was a promising spring prospect.
"We think he could be a stakes horse over the carnival," he said. "He would have targets like the Crystal Mile, or if he's a group 1 horse, the Emirates Mile. There would be plenty of races in Sydney as well for a horse like him. We think he's a pretty smart horse and he won well on Saturday."
Australian Bloodstock's Kris Lees-trained runners also filled the first four in the group 2 Missile Stakes at Randwick on Saturday behind winner Hard Empire. Wandabaa and Enchanted Heart, second and fourth in the race, will be part of the Inglis Digital Sale from August 16.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
