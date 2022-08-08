Swans ignore Buddy rumours

Sydney veteran Luke Parker is adamant the uncertainty around Lance Franklin's playing future won't be a distraction in the club's AFL premiership hunt.
Franklin, who in March became the sixth player to reach 1000 VFL/AFL goals, has put contract talks with the Swans on hold until the end of the season.
The decision came after a media report linked the 35-year-old with a shock move to Brisbane.
Advertisement
Franklin will be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, with his monster nine-year deal with Sydney set to expire.
He has kicked 10 goals in the last three weeks, taking his season tally to 45 from 18 games, and shapes as a key piece in the fourth-placed Swans' flag puzzle.
"The noise outside doesn't really penetrate the walls of the club ... it's not at all really a distraction," Parker told SEN on Monday.
"Some people would think there might be some awkward tension inside, but there's not at all.
"For Bud (Franklin), he's playing some good football.
"He just came out and said he wanted to put things on hold just to make sure that that's where his mindset was and didn't want the distraction for the club.
"I know where his commitment is at the moment is for this season and this week, and hopefully that will continue going forward, but the main thing is he's enjoying his football and he's enjoying the opportunity that we have.
"At the moment it's not at all really a distraction at our club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.