A CANDLE blown over by Merewether's coastal winds has been identified as the cause of a blaze that engulfed a Newcastle property on Sunday, firefighters say.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the property in Caldwell Street shortly after 8.33am after the property's smoke alarms sounded.
Advertisement
Three people inside made it to the backyard, firefighters said, where crews found them and guided them clear of the blaze.
It took seven crews less than an hour to quench the fire, but not before it destroyed the single-storey dwelling.
IN THE NEWS:
On Monday firefighters said they had determined the fire began when the unattended candle on the verandah was cast over.
"Blown over by the wind, the candle set fire to a couch and the blaze quickly spread to the kitchen and loungeroom of the Caldwell Street home," Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement.
Authorities have urged all residents to ensure the smoke alarms in their property are in working order.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.