Caldwell Street house fire: candle the cause behind Merewether blaze, Fire and Rescue NSW confirms

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated August 8 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:37am
AFTERMATH: The Merewether property. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

A CANDLE blown over by Merewether's coastal winds has been identified as the cause of a blaze that engulfed a Newcastle property on Sunday, firefighters say.

