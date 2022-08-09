Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Letters, August 10 2022: NSW teacher shortage stems from lost education support staff

By Letters to the Editor
August 9 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education bureaucrats have lesson to learn from teachers of the past

THERE was a time when student teachers were assured of a school placement on graduation. Schools were fully staffed, and a list of those available for casual relief placement was retained for immediate school reference.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.