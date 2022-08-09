Education bureaucrats have lesson to learn from teachers of the past

THERE was a time when student teachers were assured of a school placement on graduation. Schools were fully staffed, and a list of those available for casual relief placement was retained for immediate school reference.
Sadly those days are in the past and it could be asserted that staff shortage problems have been fuelled by the education department administration itself. Teachers now find themselves swamped by exhaustive compliance and administration demands on data collection, with accountability needs leading to cumbersome paperwork after the once-expert services that completed this were withdrawn.
It is noted that teaching is the second most popular career choice among school students ("Shining spotlight on NSW teacher shortage", Newcastle Herald 5/8). At the same time, high ATARs do not make for better teachers. Often the average graduate finds it easier to relate to the "struggler" and the learning problem. In past days it was not uncommon for an ordinary leaving certificate achiever to gain a prestigious university degree; success on maturity, intent and social interaction, led to notable posts themselves.
Perhaps Education Minister Sarah Mitchell's encounter with the Walgett school community parent group will allow greater insight into the staffing problem and pupil interest. The current leaving age of 17 years fosters indifference for some whose apprenticeship leanings were better suited when TAFE availability was widely forthcoming to a younger, more fitting age group.
IF we are to have forests of wind turbines off the Hunter and Illawarra coasts, the turbines will need to be larger than those of Europe ("Winds of change pick up off the Hunter's coast", Newcastle Herald 6/8).
Europe's wind turbines off its coast are located mainly in the protected English Channel, the Baltic Sea or the Mediterranean Sea. The Tasman Sea is rougher than these places with a much greater average wave height. On the other hand, Melbourne has shallow, protected Port Phillip Bay. Melbourne should be able to build cheaper, smaller wind turbines.
To withstand rough seas, wind turbines in the Tasman Sea may need to be anchored to the sea floor of the continental shelf. If the turbines are anchored, they will need to be tall enough to withstand expected sea level rise during their life expectancy.
Forests of wind turbines, when viewed from the beach, will be pretty ugly. But that may be better than a gas or oil blowout, with contaminated beaches, as well as pit voids and desolate landscapes following strip mining of coal.
JOHN Cooper (Letters, 6/8), asks why we need an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. "Are we not all Australians?" We are, but most of us are because because of a colonisation process based upon terra nullius, the belief that the place was empty when the British arrived in 1788. The Mabo decision overturned that concept.
The Mabo decision, while recognising that terra nullius was not valid, nevertheless acknowledged the omelette that is modern Australia could not be unscrambled, and that Mabo should only apply to certain categories of crown land.
The importance of Mabo in our understanding of what it means to be Australian is that it enshrines in law the special place that our First Nations people hold in the Australian social and cultural landscape. They are the original inhabitants, have been here for 60,000-plus years and as such should hold pride of place in our notion of what it means to be Australian.
The Uluru Statement From The Heart (USFTH) needs to be viewed in the light of this. Given centuries of dispossession, of disease, of having their children stolen from them, of the massacres committed against them; and given the fact that they die 20 years younger than the rest of us, are put in jail at 20 times the rate of the rest of us, have a child mortality rate that is third-world standard; the USFTH is a surprisingly generous offer to find a way forward.
Let's recognise and respond to the hurt and the deprivation caused and move on. The Voice to Parliament is the mechanism offered as the means of doing this. Contrary to the malicious lies, it is not an extra chamber of Parliament. It will in fact exist as a result of an act of Parliament, and its role is simply to provide advice.
It recognises that, given our history and the deprivation ensuing from that history, and given the false premise that underpinned the settlement of this country, First Nations people have a right to be consulted on any legislation affecting them. That's it. No right of veto. No capacity to demand change. They want the right to be asked about proposed changes that affect them. They want to be listened to. So let's dispense with this nonsense about special rights and third chambers. Let's not waste this opportunity for a true reconciliation that can move this nation forward. Let's remember that pre-1788, First Nations people comprised 100 per cent of the population.
CARL Stevenson wonders why we need an Indigenous Voice to Parliament when we have long had a Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, (Letters, 8/8).
The simple answer is that it's not working, as shown by repeated failures in achieving Closing the Gap benchmarks. The minister represents their party, not necessarily the wishes of First Nations people, and comes and goes at the whim of elections.
Ken Wyatt is the most recent example. He originally supported including a voice in the Constitution but retreated to a legislated Voice, one that could be abolished by politicians like every previous voice. Then he lost his seat. Relying on politicians is a recipe for chaos.
AT the time of the previous federal election, I was concerned that if Labor were victorious then they would be handed a poisoned chalice. Nothing since has changed my mind. However, looking back I am glad that Labor took office as Australians do not deserve to be inflicted with further ineptitude by the previous government.
I am eagerly looking forward to the initiation of a federal ICAC integrity commission. I can only be optimistic that should evidence of any corruption or public sector misconduct by any public official be validated, then those responsible be held accountable.
This applies to those on both sides of the political spectrum, though personally I believe members of the Federal Liberal party would be the most concerned.
I think that Scott Morrison would have to be the worst Prime Minister Australia has encountered. Actually, I don't think; I know.
I'VE seen Frank Ward's name and read his opinions, yet behind every letter writer's opinions and their name, there is a person with a story, ("Why letters to the editor matter", Newcastle Herald 5/8). It is often an epistlographer's life experience that helps form views on a broad range of topics. In Ward's case a life of business and civic service has equipped him with a craft perfected by few. It has been said that the hand that holds the pen writes your life's story. Well done Frank, the community is richer through your contributions.
I SAW Judith Durham perform at the Civic Theatre Newcastle some years ago. What impressed me about this singer was her powerful voice carried right through the Civic. Judith came across as a humble person and a nice personality. For sure we will never have another Judith Durham with that rare unique voice. Rest in peace.
THANKS Marvyn Smith for your confirmation comment, (Short Takes, 6/8), re the low IQ of politicians. Applying for a job as a politician requires no qualifications or work experience whatsoever. Politicians denigrating one another does not mean we have to condone or follow suit.
WHILE reading Matthew Kelly's article, ("Gas cloud", Herald 5/8), my head again started spinning. Why on earth has Australia come to the place where we still are needing to import gas and what a mess past governments have gotten us into and how can we now get to the place where domestic gas is kept here for our use and surplus exported. Who is in charge of Australian gas?
RECENT ludicrous Short Takes from Steve Barnett (28/7) and Greg Hunt (5/8), have me questioning how I ever took these two seriously. Clearly they have never been to a Cold Chisel or Bon Jovi performance.
A WEE bit better than never, Knights.
IN reply to Rocco de Grandis's comments about Steve Barnett and his choice of Midnight Oil as his fave band, (Short Takes, 6/8), I would suggest, and I could be wrong, that Steve's love for the band comes from their first album which was more surf music orientated, compared to later albums which became progressively more political.
I WAS amazed to read Julie Robinson (Letters, 4/8) denigrating those who are still wearing masks. I do not know Professor Paul Kelly, however my mate, Mac the painter, was still wearing his last week. If it is good enough for him to mask up, it is good enough for yours truly because Mac is the smartest bloke I know.
THE Australian iron ore floating around under the Chinese flag is an impressive sight. Why are we still exporting iron ore to China to build up their war machine?
