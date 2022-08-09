Education bureaucrats have lesson to learn from teachers of the past

It recognises that, given our history and the deprivation ensuing from that history, and given the false premise that underpinned the settlement of this country, First Nations people have a right to be consulted on any legislation affecting them. That's it. No right of veto. No capacity to demand change. They want the right to be asked about proposed changes that affect them. They want to be listened to. So let's dispense with this nonsense about special rights and third chambers. Let's not waste this opportunity for a true reconciliation that can move this nation forward. Let's remember that pre-1788, First Nations people comprised 100 per cent of the population.