Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Pasminco smelter site: Lake Macquarie council approves proposal to rezone land to attract major retail giants, daycares, schools and parks

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POTENTIAL UNLOCKED: Lake Macquarie council has approved a proposal to rezone land at the old Pasminco smelter site. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

UNREALISED potential for major retail giants, advanced manufacturing, office jobs and open space is one step closer to being unlocked as the local council moves to rezone the old Pasminco smelter site.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.