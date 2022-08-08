NORTHS defender Matthew Dawson has claimed back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold medals after the Kookaburras dominated Monday night's final in Birmingham.
Australia defeated India 7-0 in the men's decider, maintaining their perfect run at the tournament over more than two decades.
Advertisement
It was the seventh time the Kookaburras have won the title from as many events, since the sport was introduced in 1998.
Australia proved far too good in the 2022 showdown with a powerful and clinical display from start to finish, giving India very little opportunity whatsoever.
One of the most likely chances came midway through the third quarter and Dawson, also part of the 2018 success on the Gold Coast, produced an excellent diving tackle to thwart any potential danger from the centre of the circle.
The Kookaburras led 5-0 at half-time.
Dawson also collected a silver medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.