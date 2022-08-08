Two of Japan's biggest energy companies have joined an expanded feasibility study to develop green hydrogen and ammonia at AGL's Hunter Energy Project, to be built on the site of Liddell Power Station.
The feasibility study between AGL and Fortescue Future Industries, which was announced last December, is mapping key operational and commercial plans for the 2 gigawatt project as well as developing a production timeline.
Additional key industry and consortium partners have also signed Memorandums of Understanding related to the project:
AGL chief operating officer, Markus Brokhof said the feasibility study, due for completion by the end of the year, was another big step forward in AGL's vision for an industrial low carbon energy hub at the site of Liddell and Bayswater power
stations.
"As we create our Hunter Energy Hub, our aim is to develop strong partnerships that enable an efficient ecosystem and create a circular economy," Mr Brokhof said.
"By working hand in hand with Fortescue Future Industries, we will be supporting Australia's emerging green hydrogen industry and bringing our expertise in large-scale renewable generation to the fold."
"Early estimates suggest the site can support a hydrogen facility of up to 2GW in scale, but we will also test critical inputs including renewable energy costs, firming requirements, electrolyser capital costs, logistics and utilisation."
"The feasibility scope will focus on assessing the accelerated implementation of a large-scale production facility from minimum 150MW and up to 2GW of hydrogen and preferred derivatives including ammonia for export and domestic use."
Following the feasibility study AGL expects this project, along with the others in the Hunter Energy Hub, to drive the development of around 1,000 permanent jobs across energy production, advanced manufacturing, recycling and the production of chemicals.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
