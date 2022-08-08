Police re-appeal for information over alleged arson near restaurant

Police have renewed their calls for information over an apparent case of arson at Nelson Bay earlier this year.
Emergency crews were called to Magnus Street about 9.30pm on April 10, after reports of building materials on fire next to Nigronis restaurant.
A member of the public put out the flames before firefighters reached the scene, a police spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District are investigating.
They have arrested two people in relation to the fire but their inquiries are ongoing.
Police have relaunched an appeal for information about the incident on social media.
They are calling for anyone with information or footage from the area at the time to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
