SHAUN Boss feels like the time is right after spending 15 years in the middle.
The hard-working Lakes prop, now aged 32, will hang up the boots following the last round of Newcastle Rugby League this weekend.
Having debuted with Wyong, played NSW Cup at both the Roos and Knights, and most recently lined-up for the Seagulls, 2022 marks the end of the road for Boss.
"It's been a bit of a tough year [for Lakes], but I kind of want to finish before the body gets too knocked up and I start getting injuries and I can't really get over. There's a lot of time after footy," he said.
"I debuted for Wyong at 17 so I've been in the middle for 15 years. It's a long time. The shoulders and legs are definitely paying for it."
An electrician by trade, who mainly works in Sydney's CBD, Boss is now a first-time father and recently moved from Central Coast town Forresters Beach to southern Lake Macquarie suburb Wyee.
Boss says having wife Jaz and son Brooks, aged eight months, on the sidelines this season has added a new element to his career.
"They come to the footy most games. I'd always imagined having a young bloke there watching and even though he can't take too much in yet, it's nice once you finish to see that smile on his face," he said.
A minor premiership and grand final appearance as Lakes captain in 2018 remains one of Boss' highlights.
More recently, the experienced campaigner has also taken joy out of seeing younger players coming through the ranks.
"I love it when the 17-year-old kid comes up and has no worry about names or anything like that, they just come in and play footy," he said.
"For me now I get heaps of enjoyment seeing how much fun they have coming up and giving it a crack."
Boss' maiden run was off Wyong's bench against the Goannas at Cessnock in 2008, having already played under 19s and reserve grade earlier in the day, and he describes it as a "hell of an eye opener".
The last hurrah will see him face finals-bound Macquarie at Lakes' headquarters Cahill Oval on Saturday afternoon.
"It would be nice [to finish with a win]. Sometimes things don't go to plan and I know Macquarie are a class side and they are pushing to roll into the finals with a bit of form, but it's a game of footy and anything can happen," he said.
Even though falling short of the play-offs this year, Boss reckons "success is coming" at the Belmont club he first joined in 2016.
Lakes coach Ian Bourke paid tribute to the retiring forward saying "he's been the consummate professional and brought a wealth of experience".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
