Wests coach Todd Lowrie has identified "a few big plays" made by halfback Sam Keenan that saw the Rosellas edge out Macquarie 16-14 in a muddy midweek affair.
Keenan helped set up two tries and kicked the deadlock-breaking penalty in Tuesday night's catch-up game at Harker Oval as Wests recorded their fourth win of the season and the Scorpions missed a chance to reach equal third on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder.
The No.7, who was sidelined with injury for the first half of the 2022 campaign, produced a first-tackle scrum play from midfield and slotted a 30-metre goal with eight minutes remaining.
"It was a really good effort. That was a tough, hard battle," Lowrie said.
Macquarie (20 points), who stay tied fourth, now need to beat Lakes in the last round and rely on Cessnock (22) losing against Maitland to have any chance of securing third spot. However, the Scorpions could also drop back to fifth if Souths (20) defeat wooden spooners Kurri.
Wests, out of finals contention, are away to Wyong on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
