Newcastle RL: In-form Central strike season-best streak

CENTRAL are on the verge of extending a season-best streak to double figures when they host The Entrance at St John Oval on Friday night.
The in-form Butcher Boys are unbeaten in their last nine Newcastle Rugby League outings, featuring eight straight wins following a 22-0 result over third-placed Cessnock on the weekend.
The second-placed side have defeated Wyong, Souths, Wests, Macquarie, Lakes, Cessnock and Kurri twice since they split the competition points with leaders Maitland after a 20-all draw in round 10.
Central last dropped a game on May 28 and it's the only one from their most recent 15 appearances, having opened 2022 with back-to-back losses.
Maitland kicked off the campaign with eight wins on the trot.
* SOUTHS' injury toll for 2022 continues to mount with two more added to the casualty ward before Sunday's pressure-relieving win.
Jack Welsh (ankle) hurt his ankle at training on Thursday night while Scott Matthews (knee) withdrew on game eve because of an ACL tear.
The Lions snapped a four-game losing streak, accounting for Wests 34-16 at Harker Oval, and now travel to Kurri on Saturday.
Another victory could see them finish sharing third spot on the ladder, however, with for-and-against records taken into account they will likely end up ranked fifth.
* MITCH Williams has agreed to coach Wyong again next season and will likely lace up the boots again.
"Really excited to be building with this squad. I know we're capable of more than we've shown this year," the Roos hooker said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
