We're emerging as a true regional powerhouse, and a very real alternative to major metropolitan areas when it comes to business and commercial investment.- Lake Macquarie City Council CEO Morven Cameron
Warners Bay-based hardware integration and software development company SAPHI was named Business of the Year at the 2022 Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards.
The company was one of 13 winners announced at a gala awards evening at Belmont 16s on July 29 to recognise growth and entrepreneurship and celebrate corporate success across the city.
Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser, who sat on the judging panel, said almost 100 companies and individual workers entered this year's awards.
"The finalists we selected this year really demonstrated the diversity and strength of business in Lake Macquarie," she said.
Cr Fraser said SAPHI, which also took out the Excellence in Sustainability category, stood out for its innovation, commitment to circular economy practices and its rapid growth
Since it was founded just five years ago, the company has grown to take on major clients in Australia and overseas and has played a key part in Australia's largest smart green infrastructure project in Sydney Olympic Park.
"I think we were all particularly impressed with how they've been able to grow their business during COVID, working hard to attract very significant clients and build community support," Cr Fraser said.
SAPHI Software Engineer Abigail Hall said it was an honour to be recognised.
"It's a real testimony to all the hard work the team has put in," she said.
Founding partner and Director Cameron Owen took out the Outstanding Young Business Leader category.
Dance4Wellbeing, offering dance sessions for over-55s and people with disability, won the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion category, while neighbourhood centre Swansea Community Cottage was named the city's most outstanding community organisation for 2022.
Private speech pathology company A Growing Understanding took out the Excellence in Large Business category having grown from three employees as a start-up in 2018 to now employ more than 40 people and opening a new clinic to meet burgeoning demand.
Lake Macquarie City Council CEO Morven Cameron congratulated all entrants, finalists and winners, and the city's business community more broadly.
"We're home to more than 13,000 active businesses, and many have had to overcome some monumental challenges over the past two years," she said.
"But despite those challenges, we are in the midst of a generational change. We're emerging as a true regional powerhouse, and a very real alternative to major metropolitan areas when it comes to business and commercial investment."
Winners from 11 of the evening's award categories will now vie for victory at the upcoming Hunter Business Awards.
A Growing Understanding Speech Pathology was awarded two wins at the 2022 Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards taking out the Excellence in Large Business and Outstanding Employee categories.
These wins speak volumes when it comes to A Growing Understanding's foundation of professionalism, and how they have grown their business with care.
Lauren Haskins, Practice Director, is pleased that the A Growing Understanding team have been recognised among other successful businesses for their commitment to sustainable business growth, professional development, and capacity to deliver high-quality speech therapy services for families located in four key areas within the Hunter (Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Maitland and Port Stephens).
"In 2018, we were grateful to win the Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Award for Start-Up Superstar with just three employees (including me)," Lauren said.
"It is humbling that in just four years, the business has grown so significantly that we were able to enter and secure a win in the Excellence in Large Business category.
"With 43 employees (including 29 Speech Pathologists, 11 Client Experience Officers, and an executive team made up of a Practice Director, Clinical Director and Operations Director) our focus remains on growing the skills and confidence of not only the children and families we support but also our team members.
"When they have the support, education and care required to deliver exceptional services, we are all winners."
Jordan Farrelly is one of the exceptional team members at A Growing Understanding and took home the win for Outstanding Employee.
As the Operations Director, Jordan is dedicated to ensuring that the service delivery, procedures and policies promote a positive client experience and supportive workplace for all.
"Jordan came to us as a young professional ready to make her mark on the allied health industry," Lauren said. "In a short time, Jordan has grown into a dedicated professional, with a solid understanding of our industry and business.
"Her commitment, compassion and dedication to ensuring we deliver exemplary experiences and grow a culture guided by care make her truly deserving of this acknowledgment."
From the moment the idea of A Growing Understanding Speech Pathology was planted, Lauren believed it could and would be a place for everyone to grow. This includes families, children, the community, and of course, team members. Lauren credits much of the success and growth of the business to A Growing Understanding's Speech Pathologists and Client Experience Officers who are affectionately referred to as the 'purple family' of hand-picked professionals who genuinely love supporting the growth and development of the families they work with.
"Collectively, we care about the achievements and growth of the children and families we work with, and we care for each other," Lauren said. "From this foundation of care, we can continue to serve the communities that are close to our hearts, and support the careers, dreams and goals of those who work with us."
A Growing Understanding Speech Pathology currently has positions available for dedicated Speech Pathologists to join their award-winning team. If you are looking for a career move that will be guided by 'care' and can grow in a supportive and fun environment, visit the www.agrowingunderstanding.com.au.
To be the recipient of such a prestigious award is a complete honour.- Michelle Kent, owner Kent Conveyancing, 2022 Outstanding Business Leader of the Year (over 36 years of age)
Michelle Kent, owner of Kent Conveyancing, says being named Outstanding Business Leader (Over 36 Years of Age) at the 2022 Lake Mac Business Awards is deeply satisfying on many levels.
Michelle and her team have been serving the community for 15 years and over that time Kent Conveyancing has won numerous honours including Workplace, Training Culture and Development and Employer of Choice awards at the LMBEA in 2016, 2017 and 2020.
Michelle is also National President of the Australian Institute of Conveyancers.
She believes this latest award represents recognition for the support she has provided over the years to the community, her team and her profession.
"It shows our team is leading the way in expertise and service levels as a business," she said. "It recognises my commitment to mentoring and dedication to the betterment, recognition and advancement of the conveyancing profession. I feel extremely fortunate to love what I do and to see my contribution create a positive impact makes my heart sing."
The win also confirms what staff already know about the boss.
"She is extremely hard working and not only an advocate for her staff, and the continual betterment of their knowledge, skills and development, but also the broader conveyancing industry," staff spokesperson Brenna Scifleet said. "For years Michelle has worked quietly behind the scenes advocating for change and recognition for our industry. This award provides some public recognition for the countless hours she has dedicated to the conveyancing Industry and the Lake Macquarie area."
Michelle began KC in 2006 from the front bedroom of her home in Boolaroo and since then she has grown her business into two locations assisting clients at varying stages of life with all their conveyancing needs.
"Each client is different, and we tailor our service to meet their requirements," Michelle said. "A developer may require numerous contracts to sell an off-the-plan development. A person may be separating from their partner or may have fallen into financial hardship. Others may be looking at purchasing or disposing of their business and its assets.
"Whatever their needs we ensure we handle our clients with respect and care so they feel supported, empowered and ready to take the next step forward with their life."
As a leader, Michelle sees her primary roles as setting standards through motivational mentoring, creating belief systems and influencing culture.
"Leaders influence those around them," Michelle said. "I see potential and strengths in staff that they may not otherwise see. Leadership for me means inspiring others to overcome adversity, embrace growth and to become their absolute best. Relationships within our community and team, positive culture, training, and alignment of values are what have made my business a success. I believe the greatest achievement of my business is our customer-focused culture."
Michelle's passion for leadership extends beyond her business to governance.
In her role as National President of the Australian Institute of Conveyancers she is actively involved with national law reform.
"I represent the national peak body, including attendances at government and stakeholder forums voicing various national concerns regarding e-Conveyancing, interoperability and the impact of vertical integration on our industry's SME's and consumers," Michelle said.
Michelle says to be the recipient of such a prestigious award is a complete honour.
"If I can provide any advice, it is: Discover what drives you and leverage from this. Remain humble to your beginnings. Have gratitude for each day and for those around you. Plan and use your time wisely. Reflect and learn from your setbacks, for these truly provide the platform to success."
This award is for each and everyone one of our team members as they all play a very important role in our business.- Aaron Darcy, Director, Lake Group Strata
Winning "Employer of Choice" at the 2022 Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards is a source of great pride and satisfaction for the team at Lake Group Strata.
Director Aaron Darcy has a clear vision of what it means to be an Employer of Choice and winning the category recognises and acknowledges the effort and contribution of the entire Lake Group Strata team.
"To us it means creating an environment where our team members enjoy coming to work, are supported, are proud of the team they work with and choose to spend their working life at Lake Group Strata," he said.
"To do so requires a commitment by all team members and requires ongoing improvement and development. This award is for each and everyone one of our team members as they all play a very important role in our business."
Locally owned and operated since 1994, Lake Group Strata manage a diverse range of residential, commercial, industrial, mixed use properties, building management committees and large community title developments across the region.
Team members go above and beyond each day to do their very best for their clients and business, offering the best possible service, experience and knowledge of Strata and Community title management.
"In turn the business has a strong desire and passion to provide our team members with as good a work environment as possible," Aaron said. "A few examples of the initiatives we have put in place include flexible work arrangements, paid birthday leave, social events organised by an events committee, EAP (employee assistance program), quarterly catch-ups, staff lunches/morning teas and paid time off each December for Christmas shopping."
In accepting the accolade, Aaron offered thanks to the organisers and sponsors of the awards, in particular the Employer of Choice category sponsor, Dantia.
"We would also like to congratulate the finalists in the various categories," Aaron said.
"Lake Macquarie is blessed to have a substantial number of high quality businesses in a diverse range of industries throughout the area. The Lake Mac Business Awards are a wonderful opportunity for businesses to be recognised, acknowledged and to celebrate the wonderful work they do.
"In our view the finalists in all categories are all of a very high calibre and are all winning businesses."
As Lake Group Strata continues to grow and expand throughout Lake Macquarie, Newcastle and the Hunter Region it is constantly on the lookout for like-minded people to join the team,
"Lake Group Strata is committed to continuing to improve and expand upon our Employer of Choice initiatives to ensure the team have the best possible work environment available to them," Aaron said. "If you have a like-minded positive attitude, please feel free to get in contact with us."