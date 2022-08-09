Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Police charge man, 29, after tactical officers called to Everton Street, Hamilton

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:32am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been charged after a stand-off in the suburbs sparked a police operation involving tactical officers and an armoured vehicle Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.