A man has been charged after a stand-off in the suburbs sparked a police operation involving tactical officers and an armoured vehicle Tuesday morning.
Police from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, along with the Newcastle City Tactical Operations Unit, went to a home at Everton Street in Hamilton about 7.30am as part of an ongoing investigation.
There, a 29-year-old man allegedly refused to come out of the property and a police operation began - with the city's Bearcat armoured vehicle also at the scene.
Specialist police, including negotiators, got the man from the home and he was arrested without incident about 10.30am.
Police searched the house, along with a second premises at Scholey Street in Mayfield, and seized several items for forensic examination.
The 29-year-old has been charged with two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was refused bail and was expected to face Newcastle Local Court Wednesday.
Investigations are ongoing, police said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon.
