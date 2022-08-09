Hunter residents have backed calls to rid beaches of shark nets and replace them with non-lethal alternatives like drones, personal shark deterrents and smart drumlines.
It comes as new data for the state's shark net program shows of the 376 animals entangled over the past year, 203 were threatened or protected and only 51 were the targeted shark species.
A Humane Society International survey of 1797 residents living in NSW coastal local government areas revealed 74 per cent of respondents were in favour of replacing nets.
In Newcastle the figure was 76 per cent. Support for specific non-lethal alternatives was 92 per cent for drones, 82 per cent for personal shark deterrents, and 72 per cent for smart drumlines. In Lake Macquarie, 72 per cent supported replacing nets. Support for specific non-lethal alternatives was 88 per cent for drones, 85 per cent for personal shark deterrents, and 76 per cent for smart drumlines.
Department of Primary Industries shark net data for the 2021/22 meshing program between Stockton and Catherine Hill Bay shows nets captured seven target species (four great white sharks and three bull sharks).
Meanwhile, 10 non-target species were also caught (three bronze whalers, a common blacktip shark, a smooth hammerhead shark, four grey nurse sharks and a southern eagle ray).
"The indiscriminate deaths that occur as a result of the outdated Shark Meshing Program in NSW must end," Humane Society International Australia marine biologist Lawrence Chlebeck said.
"Numerous studies have shown that the nets do not work in stopping shark attacks and instead kill large amounts of sea life including seals, rays, large fish and dolphins."
The state's coastal councils may soon be able to decide whether they want to use nets to mitigate the risk of shark attacks.
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders said the plan was being discussed as part of a wider and ongoing review of the state's existing shark meshing program at 51 beaches.
"At some point, it will be a discussion with local councils about what they want to do for their local communities around a meshing program, a drum-line program, a bit of both, or how they want to do things," Mr Saunders said.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
