HUNTER student Rebecca Hardy has considered Olivia Newton-John an "idol" ever since she watched Grease.
Rebecca has a signed photograph of the actress displayed in her bedroom and at the end of last month was likely to have been one of the last people in the world to play the role of Sandy Olsson before Ms Newton-John's death.
Advertisement
She performed the role in Callaghan College's whole-school musical from July 27 to 30 opposite Sam Walters' Danny Zuko.
"It's a bit of an honour but also sad as well," said Rebecca, who said she felt "very sad", cried and played the film's soundtrack after hearing of Ms Newton-John's passing.
IN THE NEWS
"It feels more special now that I did that while she was still living, although she probably didn't know we did. We were the characters and we brought back those characters for people to see on a live stage and have fun with us on stage."
Sam said their peers had responded positively.
"We walked around outside the school and some kids that came to watch said 'Hey Sandy', 'Hey Danny'," Sam said.
Rebecca said she had "really tried to capture Olivia's Sandy".
"I watched the movie and I tried to get on that sassy at the end," she said.
"I had some people come up to me and say 'I thought I was watching the real Olivia Newton-John', so saying that made it feel, again, more special."
Sam said Ms Newton-John's death was "shocking" and "came out of nowhere".
"It's good she left a legacy behind, the great career she had and even with the cancer as well, she battled that for that whole time, it's a big achievement."
Rebecca and Sam's first subject on Tuesday was music, where the class participated in a Grease "karaoke session".
Jesmond campus principal James Ostermann said the death had affected the cast and the school was considering a "respectful" tribute at an assembly.
Sam said he planned to watch Grease "20 times again on repeat".
"Grease never left Olivia, she always looked back on it [fondly] and would sing the songs now and then and get John Travolta up on stage."
Advertisement
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.