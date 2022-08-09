SHE mightn't have lived here herself, but Newcastle has long had a claim on Olivia Newton-John through the presence of her academic father, Professor Brin Newton-John, who spent 16 years as a foundation staff member of the University of Newcastle until his retirement as deputy vice-chancellor in 1974.
That connection would have popped into the minds of many readers yesterday, when they heard that the Australian entertainment icon had died on Monday at the age of 73 after a recurrence of the breast cancer she had so publicly earlier in her life.
Newton-John was born in England, and she spent much of her life in the United States, but she was always proudly Australian, and the world knew it.
The young pop singer who began with such early hits as If Not For You (1971) and Let Me Be There (1973) hit global fame in the film Grease opposite John Travolta in 1978 before Xanadu in 1980 and the mega-hit Physical in 1981 took her to the stratosphere.
As the obituaries are reminding us, Newton-John's life had a full helping of tragedy and ill-fortune along with the dizzy heights of stardom, and the international expressions of mourning indicate that her legacy has extended well beyond music into something more personal and profound.
Her acting and singing brought global fame and turned her into a household name.
But Newton-John's openly displayed kindness and her lack of pretension deepened her relationship with the Australian nation - turning it from one of fleeting, casual fandom into genuine lifelong admiration and fondness.
As an Aussie success story in America, Newton-John blazed a trail for others. In a career spanning 50 years she sold more than 100 million records and had nearly 40 songs hit the charts.
Newton-John's first experience with breast cancer was in 1992 and the energy and effort she put into supporting cancer research saw her described as "a beacon of hope" for other cancer sufferers.
As John Travolta said yesterday, her impact was "incredible".
The charity she began, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, and a cancer research and wellness facility in Melbourne will continue as testament to her positivity and courage. Olivia Newton-John lived life as a star.
We mourn her now, but the music and films she lives behind will live forever.
