PORT Macquarie's Festival Of The Sun is rising back in its traditional December time slot and has released a stellar line-up.
Electronic dance lords Peking Duk will headline the 19th addition of the festival on December 8 to 10 at Port Macquarie Breakwall Holiday Park.
Advertisement
Indie-pop diva Vera Blue, funksters Cosmo's Midnight, electronic ravers Confidence Man and indie-folk artist Alex The Astronaut are the other heavy-hitters on the bill.
Festival Of The Sun will also feature sets from Pacific Avenue, The Terrys, The Dreggs, Eliza & The Delusionals, Stumps, Benson, Nyxen, Felivand, Teenage Dads, South Summit, Caroline & Claude, Full Flower, Lower Moon Band, Good Lekker, Aston, Holiday, Scuffs, Mild West, The Colliflowers, Mikk, Psychoda and Newcastle's Rum Jungle.
In May Breakwall Holiday Park hosted FOTSUN In The Fall, featuring Hermitude, Skegss and Middle Kids due to COVID cancelling the planned December 2021 festival.
Tickets for FOTSUN go on sale 12pm Thursday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.