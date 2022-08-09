Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti is expecting front-row partner David Klemmer to return with a bang against Brisbane on Saturday after the enforcer's tumultuous few days last week.
Klemmer missed Newcastle's 14-10 victory over Wests Tigers on Sunday after being stood down by the club and then sanctioned for refusing to be interchanged and exchanging words with high-performance manager Hayden Knowles against the Bulldogs.
But with the dust settled on the incident late last week after Klemmer accepted a suspended fine, Saifiti reckons the 191-game prop will be desperate to make his mark at Suncorp Stadium.
"Klem, he is a [veteran] now, he is going to leave that behind. I'm sure it's all in the past," Saifiti said.
"He will do what he does best and play good every week.
"It would have been a tough week for him and his family, he didn't deserve to go through that.
"The right decision was made. He is back with his teammates and he is back to kill it with us again."
Saifiti and other players have slammed suggestions the playing group was divided over the club's handling of the Klemmer incident, saying the situation actually had the opposite effect.
"It brought us together," Saifiti said.
"It was a turmoil of a time from the week before, but we spoke about coming together, defending well together and we did that. It was good to see it come to play."
Despite Klemmer not featuring in Newcastle's breakthrough win at Campbelltown, Knights centre Bradman Best said his return to training on Friday midway through a field session provided a "massive" boost ahead of the match.
"He had a few days off there and we couldn't see him, but he walked into training and everything stopped - everyone got in around it and we just said, 'Lets go! Klem's back!'," Best said.
"We all just got around him.
"He brings such a presence and so much experience.
"He is someone I look up to.
"For him to come back and do what he loves, because he loves his footy, to see that smile on his face - that brought us closer. It was good to have him back at training."
Klemmer is expected to be named in Newcastle's side later today for Saturday's 7.35pm match.
Newcastle lost to Brisbane 36-12 at home in round 11.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
