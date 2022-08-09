Newcastle Herald
Charlestown Azzurri switch to grand ambition in NPL

By Craig Kerry
August 9 2022 - 10:30am
Taylor Regan is sent off on Sunday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Charlestown coach Graham Law will turn his team's focus to the NPL NNSW championship after conceding defeat in the premiership race following Sunday's 2-0 loss to Broadmeadow.

