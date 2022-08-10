WHITEBRIDGE residents say the loss of a 19th century dam, now a popular wildlife habitat, would be a "travesty" for the area.
On Monday, Alex Patsan received a letter from NSW Crown Lands outlining their intention to investigate the removal of Burwood Colliery Dam and the site's remediation to a "near natural state".
Advertisement
The dam sits on Tin Hare Creek, between Whitebridge High and Fernleigh Track, and was built in the late 19th century to supply water for the Burwood Colliery.
Since the colliery closed, the dam has attracted an array of wildlife - particularly birds. Ms Patsan's home is a five minute walk from the dam and she said many of the birds, including a large white duck her children affectionately named "Dude", have become popular with locals.
"The community know these ducks by their personality and their features because they have been here for years. Where will they get rehomed to," Ms Patsan said.
"If the dam is removed it will be a travesty not just for us but for all the species of bird life here and the frogs."
The dam, Ms Patsan said, is admired by "young and old".
"Families bring their children here. As people go for a bike ride or a run along Fernleigh track, many stop to look at the beauty of the waterscape," she said.
"It is so unique, there is no waterscape like this really along the rest of the length of the Fernleigh track."
As a resident of the area for almost 18 years, Ms Patsan said her son, 17, and daughter, 14, both grew up around what they refer to as the "duck pond".
"We come here weekly and I know a lot of other residents who do as well. People have for generations."
Crown Lands said the dam, which also serves to reduce the concentration and speed of stormwater flows in times of increased rain, will likely fill with sediment in the future and become like an artificial seasonal wetland.
"Rehabilitation of the site, if feasible, would aim to restore the natural waterway and support the amenity of an area that is close to Fernleigh walking and cycling track, and popular for families wanting to exercise or spend time in natural surroundings," a Crown Land spokesperson said.
As a reason for potential removal, they said "major and costly repairs would be required to extend the life of dam structures, including the wall and spillway".
"Ongoing maintenance and monitoring would also be required to avoid dam failure which, if occurred, could result in environmental damage."
The government also intends to install safety barriers at either end of the spillway to "improve public safety" by the end of this year.
Ms Patsan said she hasn't heard of any safety concerns raised by residents and that the dam wall currently acts as a shortcut for students to get to Whitebridge High from the eastern side of Fernleigh Track.
Advertisement
"Closure in effect will make the children reroute and walk an extra two kilometres up to Whitebridge and the same distance back just to get to school," she said.
"A lot of families don't want their children to do that and will probably start to pick them up and drop them off. That adds to traffic jams over at the school."
Ms Patsan said community members had previously recommended refurbishing the existing dam wall to allow easier access across the dam and into the back of Whitebridge.
She is calling for an expert survey of bird and frog life in the area. Crown Lands say a full environmental assessment would be undertaken if removal progresses.
Before moving to Belmont South from her Adamstown home six months ago, Hannah Young would come to the dam daily on her post-work pushbike ride.
Advertisement
"I like mountain-bike riding so I used to ride up to Glenrock and then I'd come back down here to sit and chill," Ms Young said.
"I would watch all of the ducks and any other birds."
On Tuesday, the 23-year-old took a moment out of her Fernleigh walk with Alex Howe and blue heeler Zali, to admire Burwood Dam from atop the spillway.
"I see people here feeding the ducks all the time and I even made a friend once when we were both sitting here taking photos. There are a lot people who use this area," she said.
"It's definitely a bad idea if they want to get rid of it."
Two community drop-in sessions will be held at Whitebridge High School on August 16 to provide information and seek feedback on the proposed removal and rehabilitation.
Advertisement
The community information sessions will be held from 3.30pm to 5.30pm and 6.00pm to 8.00pm and be run by GHD, which consults to Crown Lands.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.