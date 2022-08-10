It's time to talk about where Newcastle light rail goes from here

I'M hearing mixed reports about the availability of home units in the city. A friend recently told me that plenty of units were available, while reports in this publication suggest that the units are selling fast. Both sources of information suggest these units are expensive. In any case, it will only be a matter of time before they are all sold. Maybe then we will see the revitalisation we were promised so long ago.
What still concerns me is whether existing public transport will cope with the demands of the increased population in the city. The main problem that I can see is at Wickham where people have to go from a bus or a train onto the tram. I remember when I first saw the plan for the bus interchange, I was concerned there was no provision for expansion. The size of the railway station is also a concern. If we do start seeing large numbers of people going to and from the city I can't help but wonder if the transport interchanges will cope. It will be possible to run the buses into the city again, but not the trains. Congestion could be a serious problem; a problem that could have been avoided if the powers that be had listened to good sense and kept the railway.
A good idea now would be to extend the light rail into the suburbs to anticipate demand. Our decision makers seem to have gone quiet on this; I wonder why.
IN July 2014 the Indigenous Advancement Strategy (IAS) was implemented by the then federal government with the objectives of: getting children to school, getting adults to work and helping to build safer Indigenous communities.
The IAS is administered by the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) and has 1276 employees of which women make up over two-thirds of its workforce (68.4 per cent) and with 23 per cent identifying as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islanders. In 2019 the federal government allocated $5.2 billion to the IAS to cover four years of operation up to 2023. By vigorously pursuing the Voice to Parliament the federal government seemingly recognises that, after eight years and billions of dollars, the IAS has made little progress or has failed in its objectives.
Can anyone explain how the Voice to Parliament will improve the lives of Indigenous people given the apparent lack of progress made by the IAS on its objectives?
UNLIKE John Cooper, ("Who else deserves a voice", Letters, 6/8), I'm not surprised by the lack of commentary re the Indigenous voice on this page. For starters there is politics and whilst some would be working their fingers to the bone if the Libs said "just trust us" that is exactly what Albo expects us to do. Then there is the fear of being labelled "racist", to which I say: if you are afraid of the word then maybe you are. But the biggest reason is apathy. Many of us are just too tired to care. Tired of politics, tired of COVID, tired of struggling to make ends meet, tired of trying to make Australia a better place for all of us. As it stands I will be voting No. Just as our non-Indigenous community has a wide diversity of opinions, so too does our Indigenous community. How can one voice speak for all?
SORRY Newcastle Knights, but I believe your decision to stand down David Klemmer last week reeks of double standards when you compare it to the racial slur of a few weeks ago that it seems to me was swept under the carpet. Klemmer was guilty of a passionate outburst; that happens on the footy field every week.
What has happened to Klemmer definitely doesn't pass the so-called pub test, and in my view the hierarchy in the club have lost the plot if they thought it wouldn't concern the supporters. I believe David Klemmer is the one who deserves an apology.
I HAVE been following the Commonwealth Games and enjoying every moment and event. Well done, Australia. But what tainted this spectacular event was the bad sportsmanship by the so-called spectators in the Australia v Jamaica netball final; disgusting and disrespectful.
The supporters displayed disrespect towards the Australian team and game umpires because they didn't want the Australians to add to our impressive gold medal count. Booing/ heckling at sporting events such as the Commonwealth and Olympic games should be left at home. To all those English spectators at the netball, don't bring your disgusting sportsmanship down under to the next games or you might just be shown the gate. Barrack by all means for all players, they made it to represent their countries, you didn't, but booing a team because they're winning is disgraceful. Stay at home. No sports hoons or bad manners allowed. By the way, if you have trouble finding clothing colours for supporting your team, we have numerous sports shops where you can purchase the correct colours; if you are colour blind - as many of those at that game were - we also have eye specialists in Australia. I noticed there was no booing when England won the 4x4 women's relay. Funny that.
ROB Bernascioni, ("Mortgage deduction adds up", Letters, 8/8), says he is not an economist. That is blatantly obvious when he suggests home loan repayments should be tax deductible. Does he seriously believe any government would be able to forgo such an eye-watering amount of tax revenue? Secondly, such a scheme would only drive up house prices as buyers would be able to afford higher loan repayments meaning bigger mortgages. Then to say the government should increase the GST by 25 or even 50 per cent to compensate for the loss of tax would go down like a lead balloon with everyone else without a home loan, particularly those on a pension or self-funded retirees who could ill afford any more price hikes on everyday expenses that attract GST. I think your suggestion has more holes in it than a block of Swiss cheese.
A LETTER writer complains of incessant train strikes and blames greedy unions, ('Incessant train strikes hit some of us harder', Letters 9/8). Don't they understand that the current strike concerns the safety of the cheap overseas manufactured carriages bought by the greedy state Liberal government? As I understand it the trains are still running, if at a reduced schedule, and adjusted planning should suffice for any journey.
If these carriages had been built here in Newcastle we would have more jobs and no reason to strike. If you want to find greed you need look no further than the big end of town and their Liberal mates.
WHAT a great story about the dairy farmer installing solar panels and a large battery and then going off the grid, ("Dairy farm runs off Hunter batteries", Herald, 6/8). He claims that this will save him money in regards to his electricity. I just hope he has a good backup generator because those cows have to be milked every day and Victoria is well known for some bad weather. Whoops, I forgot now that we are going 43% carbon neutral he won't have to worry about that, sunny days will reign supreme and the battery will be charged every day no problem.
LAKE Macquarie City Council is trying to reduce the size of Croudace Bay off-leash dog park by a third. It is one of the biggest and best dog off-leash areas.This is despite our registered dog population of 93,000, which has risen by more than 10,000 since 2018. This park provides a large area to exercise and socialise with other dogs and their owners. It has had enormous positive effects on the mental health of the community, particularly during these times of COVID and financial stresses. It is an invaluable asset that is worth fighting for.
AFTER all the great achievements Australia has made in the Commonwealth Games over the weekend we have to suffer with another story on the Knights on the front page again. Give us a break please.
CAN someone tell Adam O'Brien they beat a team below them on the table?
I AM no rugby league expert by any means, but one thing I know is that the Knights need to field 17 players week in week out who are passionate about winning. When they only manage to find a handful of players with that passion, why drag them off when they want to stay out there?
WHAT a great public transport system we have in Newcastle. I just caught a bus from Broadmeadow to Wallsend and after a "scenic route " I arrived 45 minutes later.
IN Barry Toohey's column, ("O'Brien pays big price for loyalty to players", Herald, 6/8), he wrote that a few Knights players' form have fallen off a cliff. Can Barry name any players who have improved under Adam O'Brien, apart from all the players who have been let go to other clubs?
PLEASE ensure you are fully informed before airing your disdain for selfish unionists ('Incessant train strikes hit some of us harder', Letters 9/8). With no disrespect to your husband and his needs, you would want to hope that nurses won't be striking on the same day.
TO the readers who thought I was advocating non-mask wearing in my recent letter, ('No masking what really matters', Letters 4/8), I must point out that I was using irony to get a point across. I support wearing masks in public, but far too many don't.
