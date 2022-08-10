Newcastle Herald
Letters, August 11 2022: NSW leaders short on Newcastle light rail extension details

By Letters to the Editor
August 10 2022 - 6:30pm
It's time to talk about where Newcastle light rail goes from here

I'M hearing mixed reports about the availability of home units in the city. A friend recently told me that plenty of units were available, while reports in this publication suggest that the units are selling fast. Both sources of information suggest these units are expensive. In any case, it will only be a matter of time before they are all sold. Maybe then we will see the revitalisation we were promised so long ago.

