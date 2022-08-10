It's time to talk about where Newcastle light rail goes from here

UNLIKE John Cooper, ("Who else deserves a voice", Letters, 6/8), I'm not surprised by the lack of commentary re the Indigenous voice on this page. For starters there is politics and whilst some would be working their fingers to the bone if the Libs said "just trust us" that is exactly what Albo expects us to do. Then there is the fear of being labelled "racist", to which I say: if you are afraid of the word then maybe you are. But the biggest reason is apathy. Many of us are just too tired to care. Tired of politics, tired of COVID, tired of struggling to make ends meet, tired of trying to make Australia a better place for all of us. As it stands I will be voting No. Just as our non-Indigenous community has a wide diversity of opinions, so too does our Indigenous community. How can one voice speak for all?