Humbled to be recognised Advertising Feature

To be the recipient of such a prestigious award is a complete honour. - Michelle Kent, owner Kent Conveyancing, 2022 Outstanding Business Leader of the Year (over 36 years of age)

POWERFUL ADVOCATE: Michelle Kent is an industry leader who cares deeply about her profession, her clients, her team and her family. Picture: KMackay Photography

Michelle Kent, owner of Kent Conveyancing, says being named Outstanding Business Leader (Over 36 Years of Age) at the 2022 Lake Mac Business Awards is deeply satisfying on many levels.

Michelle and her team have been serving the community for 15 years and over that time Kent Conveyancing has won numerous honours including Workplace, Training Culture and Development and Employer of Choice awards at the LMBEA in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Michelle is also National President of the Australian Institute of Conveyancers.

She believes this latest award represents recognition for the support she has provided over the years to the community, her team and her profession.

"It shows our team is leading the way in expertise and service levels as a business," she said. "It recognises my commitment to mentoring and dedication to the betterment, recognition and advancement of the conveyancing profession. I feel extremely fortunate to love what I do and to see my contribution create a positive impact makes my heart sing."

The win also confirms what staff already know about the boss.

"She is extremely hard working and not only an advocate for her staff, and the continual betterment of their knowledge, skills and development, but also the broader conveyancing industry," staff spokesperson Brenna Scifleet said. "For years Michelle has worked quietly behind the scenes advocating for change and recognition for our industry. This award provides some public recognition for the countless hours she has dedicated to the conveyancing Industry and the Lake Macquarie area."

Michelle began KC in 2006 from the front bedroom of her home in Boolaroo and since then she has grown her business into two locations assisting clients at varying stages of life with all their conveyancing needs.

"Each client is different, and we tailor our service to meet their requirements," Michelle said. "A developer may require numerous contracts to sell an off-the-plan development. A person may be separating from their partner or may have fallen into financial hardship. Others may be looking at purchasing or disposing of their business and its assets.

"Whatever their needs we ensure we handle our clients with respect and care so they feel supported, empowered and ready to take the next step forward with their life."

As a leader, Michelle sees her primary roles as setting standards through motivational mentoring, creating belief systems and influencing culture.

"Leaders influence those around them," Michelle said. "I see potential and strengths in staff that they may not otherwise see. Leadership for me means inspiring others to overcome adversity, embrace growth and to become their absolute best. Relationships within our community and team, positive culture, training, and alignment of values are what have made my business a success. I believe the greatest achievement of my business is our customer-focused culture."

Michelle's passion for leadership extends beyond her business to governance.

In her role as National President of the Australian Institute of Conveyancers she is actively involved with national law reform.

"I represent the national peak body, including attendances at government and stakeholder forums voicing various national concerns regarding e-Conveyancing, interoperability and the impact of vertical integration on our industry's SME's and consumers," Michelle said.



