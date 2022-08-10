Broadmeadow captain Kalista Hunter believes what happens next will matter most as Magic move on from a shocking 5-0 loss to Warners Bay at John Street Oval on Sunday.
The five-goal rout was Broadmeadow's worst since returning to Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's league and hurt their aspirations for back-to-back premierships.
Advertisement
The win moved Warners Bay to 46 points, three points clear of second-placed Magic (43) at the top of the competition standings with each having three games left to play before finals.
The Panthers have a far superior goal difference to Broadmeadow and appear unlikely to be caught for the premiership.
Neither side play this weekend, which has been put aside for catch-up games.
In their final three outings of the regular season, Magic play New Lambton (0), Mid Coast (10) then Newcastle Olympic (30) while the Panthers take on Charlestown (32), Maitland (22) and Adamstown (17).
"Everyone was really shattered after the game, and pretty disappointed," Hunter told the Newcastle Herald.
"But we know where we've gone wrong and that's been addressed so at least we now know what not to do. Now that we're aware of that, we can regroup and focus on preparing for the finals, doing everything we can so we're ready to go.
"It's like we've got to prove ourselves again. It does really just put the fire inside to do better next time. It's about what you do and how you handle a loss."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.