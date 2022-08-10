NEWCASTLE Northstars coach John Kennedy jnr simply says "a goalie can win you a series and can win you a championship".
It's why Perth-based Charlie Smart will return to the Novocastrians for the rest of this season after recently losing No.1 shot stopper James Downie to the English professional ranks.
Smart is poised to meet the Northstars in Melbourne for next weekend's double header before staying in Newcastle for the remaining fortnight of the Australian Ice Hockey League campaign.
The second-placed Northstars have three regular rounds left as they strive to catch leaders Canberra on the ladder before contesting the 2022 play-offs back in the Victorian capital from September 2 to 4.
"A goalie can win you a series and can win you a championship," Kennedy jnr said.
"Back in the day they [Northstars] had Matt Ezzy, who was a very strong net minder and he's helped them win [titles].
"If you get a goalie that it just feels impossible to get a goal past, at the end of the day it's frustrating for the other team and it gives your team more confidence.
"With a two-game or possible three-game finals format [coming up], it's doesn't leave much time there.
"If you're playing a best-of-five or best-of-seven series, a goalie can seal a game or two but not seal a whole series.
"Whereas a goalie can stand on their head two nights in a row and, even if you're not playing your best hockey, they give you the opportunity you need to win.
"Goal tending is definitely huge in this format."
Smart's pending appearances, alongside a previous three earlier this season, will see him play enough games to qualify for AIHL finals.
He was a prior member of the Northstars squad between 2017 and 2019.
"In our 2019 campaign, even though Charlie was our back-up goalie he very well could have played more games and led the team then," Kennedy jnr said.
Local product Ethan Spelde has been the other option in goals for the Northstars this year, playing two full games including Saturday's 8-5 away win against the third-placed Sydney Bears.
"It's nice to be in a position where we can give young goalies more experience and not solely rely on one guy. We've been very fortunate this season with our goal tending."
Departing net minder Downie will next line-up for Manchester Storm in the Elite Ice Hockey League. He played with the same UK club last year.
The Northstars have a weekend off competition and host one of next year's incoming AIHL clubs Brisbane Lightning at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
