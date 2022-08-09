The aim is to push for the first team and give the boss a headache.- MARK NATTA
MARK Natta, like most of the new arrivals in Newcastle, was attracted to the Jets by the free-flowing, attacking style deployed by coach Arthur Papas.
But it was the belief that Papas has in young players - and the willingness to play them - that convinced Natta to move up the freeway from Western Sydney.
"Playing against and watching the Jets last year, the way they play - I'm a defender but I enjoy attacking football," Natta said. "I enjoy being on the ball and helping the team score goals.
"After speaking to the boss, that was an important factor towards me moving up here.
"Moreso his general belief in young players. I am still a youngster and the squad is very young. It shows belief in us."
After a breakout 2020-21 A-League campaign in which Natta made 19 appearances and earned high praise from Socceroos coach Graham Arnold, the 19-year-old centreback was hardly sighted last season.
The lack of opportunity coincided with a change of coach after Mark Rudan took the reins from sacked Carl Robinson.
Rudan preferred the more experienced Rhys Williams, Ziggy Gordon, Tomislav Mrcela, John Koutroumbis and Phillip Cancar in the heart of defence.
Natta made four appearances in a side which conceded 38 goals.
"The first year, playing 19 games, was unexpected. But then in the second year, you expect to play a similar amount," Natta said.
"That was why moving was a good opportunity. I thought I would have a better chance to play under the boss."
The Jets boast senior defenders Matt Jurman and Jordan Elsey. Jurman is the captain and played 22 games last season. Elsey played 25 games.
"They are very experienced defenders and I can learn a lot from them at training and in games," Natta said. "Of course, the aim is to push for the first team and give the boss a headache."
Natta, 19, joined the Wanderers academy when he was 14. It was all he knew before touching down in Newcastle.
"It is by far the quickest and best training I have been involved in," said Natta, who is sharing an apartment in Wickham with fellow new boy Rory Jordan.
"The intensity is always high.
"The [Australia] Cup game was the focus for the first few weeks of pre-season - working on tactics, shape and getting to know each other.
"Now, it is a bit tougher. We are doing a lot of double sessions."
As well as Jurman and Elsey, Natta is learning as much as he can from latest addition, former Premier League star Carl Jenkinson.
"Carl played at Arsenal and in the premier league for years. He is a good voice to have in the changing room and on the pitch," Natta said.
"he is a natural leader. The other senior boys too.
The overall professionalism with everything they do. I'm trying to replicate it, whether it be recovery or prehab or little things at training. The extra one per centers which add up."
