Shralp skate scene exhibition opens at Newcastle Museum

Ever heard of the word "shralp"? It's the name of an exhibition that opened at Newcastle Museum this week.
"If you look up 'shralp' in the urban dictionary it means to skate aggressively or snowboard or surf aggressively," skateboarder and academic James Turvey explains.
Advertisement
"It's not the most serious title.
"It was a word we would say in jest at Newcastle Skate Park in the '90s.
"It's not the kind of word that would be like 'Ahh he shralps', being serious. It's a fun word."
Turvey is the curator and designer behind the free exhibition which Newcastle's skateboarding scene through magazines.
Using skateboarding print media, the exhibition showcases the locations, people and art of Newcastle's skate scene and celebrates the city's significant role in the history of Australian skateboarding.
Turvey is 40 and has been skateboarding since he was 10. He's an archivist and, growing up, he bought a lot of magazines.
"In 1994 skateboarding popularity was in a lull; you could get secondhand skate magazines from the '80s at bookshops," he says.
"Even though they weren't people that I knew, there were people from Newcastle, somehow that piqued my interest."
He saw six degrees of separation between his local skate community and the broader skate scene.
As a kid he'd get a magazine and see skater Anthony Simmons featured and then remember seeing him working at the local Pacific Dreams surfboard shop.
Turvey thinks skateboarding has become more cutting edge in Newcastle compared to his childhood experience, although the city has always had talent and skills.
He mentions local skaters who have recently made international headlines, like Rowan Davis and Connor Reeve. The two are at the forefront of technical skating.
He hopes the exhibition will show that Newcastle has always had a strong skate scene.
Despite being a small town, we always get a lot of coverage. When you go back and look at it all from start to finish, we probably have as much representation as any capital city, maybe not Melbourne or Sydney but anywhere else.- James Turvey
"Despite being a small town, we always get a lot of coverage," Turvey says.
"When you go back and look at it all from start to finish, we probably have as much representation as any capital city, maybe not Melbourne or Sydney, but anywhere else."
The exhibition has 600 photos, and Turvey has featured local skaters as much as possible.
Advertisement
"It's as Australian as I can be, but there's some American content," he says.
According to museum director Julie Baird, the Newcastle Museum has one of the youngest visitation rates of all Australian museums - so the exhibition brings contemporary history to the people who are already visiting.
She believes Shralp is important to the museum for a few reasons.
"One is that the museum has unusually become identified with Newcastle's skate scene," she says.
"We have a mutual respectful relationship where the skaters feel welcome, and they help not only enliven Museum Park but also make it much safer with a drop in previous anti-social behaviour.
"Skating Civic (Museum Park) has been highlighted in films, social media and articles around the world.
Advertisement
"We are incredibly proud of how this relationship has developed through conversations and mutual support."
Baird believes there's no better place than the museum to tell the story of skating in Newcastle while also creating a bridge between the skating community and the general public.
Alex Morris is a visitor services officer at the Newcastle Museum.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.