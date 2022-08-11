New stroke rehab with VR Advertising Feature

COLLABORATIVE: Exercise therapist Aleisha Taylor works together with a client using Functional electrical stimulation (FES) in a fun environment.

IMMERSIVE: Physiotherapist Harrison Keast demonstrates a hand therapy session within the VR environment.

More than 100 people a day experience a stroke in Australia. Most conventional treatments focus on repetitive, functional activities that although beneficial, can be boring and decrease engagement.



As part of the National Stroke Awareness Week, Engage VR Rehab are highlighting the innovative rehabilitation services they can offer individuals who have experienced a stroke and are looking for a fun and engaging rehabilitation experience.



Engage VR combine the use of traditional methods and technology such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES)) to create an immersive and customised program aimed at improving stroke specific motor skills and functionality.



VR allows clients to perform activities of daily living on an engaging and repetitive platform, allowing the brain to form new synaptic connections that can lead to neuroplasticity.



Research has indicated improved results in motor function, co-ordination, balance and gait.



Sessions are tailored to individualised goals, which can include upper or lower limb physical therapy.



Rehabilitation programs begin with an initial assessment perform over two 1-hour sessions, to get a complete understanding of the individual.



Programs are then developed based on the findings and the individuals' goals.



"We work closely with each client to develop a collaborative program to ensure therapy achieves their goals," Engage VR director Craig Hewat said.

Engage VR is a multidisciplinary team of allied health professionals including physiotherapists, exercise physiologists and speech pathologists based in Mayfield, Newcastle.



"Combining traditional exercise with Virtual Reality activities allows us to increase engagement and participation around stroke specific rehabilitation," exercise physiologist Aleisha Taylor said.