Letters: The man who predicted power shift in grid

IAN King, (Short Takes, 4/8), allow me to clear up your confusion. Firstly, your assertion that any of my roles are "self-appointed" is false. I work in the music industry, so as well as being a labour of love, I'm obligated to support the scene. As for your bewilderment about whether I still held my "original position", I, like most Herald correspondents, discuss current topics (political or otherwise), and more often than not, my contributions are in reply to other correspondents. Naturally I cannot speak for you or absolutely everyone, but in my experience, people are generally capable of having opinions on more than one subject.