The once familiar sight of a cruise ship in Newcastle waters is a reality once again, with the arrival of Coral Princess.
The almost 300 metre vessel arrived in Newcastle at around 7am Wednesday and is the first cruise ship to sail into Newcastle since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than two years ago.
Port of Newcastle Executive Manager Marine and Operations Glen Hayward said it was wonderful to welcome cruise ships back to Newcastle.
"After two long years, it's great to be able to once again facilitate cruise ship visits given the important economic benefits they have for the region and the community," Mr Hayward said.
"Newcastle continues to be popular port of call for cruise passengers this season, and who can blame them, with its close proximity to world-class beaches, the natural beauty of Port Stephens and vineyards of the Hunter Valley."
Mr Hayward said measures will be in place during visits to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and keep volunteers, passengers and the community safe.
"In line with NSW and Federal Government guidelines, all passengers will be required to undertake a Rapid Antigen Test prior to disembarking and are encouraged to wear masks while transferring to and from Channel Berth," he said.
The arrival kicks off Newcastle's 2022-23 cruise season, which includes a total of 11 scheduled visits and an estimated 17,000 passengers.
Coral Princess is one of four cruise ships making their maiden visit to the city this season alongside Grand Princess, Viking Mars and Silver Muse.
The ship, which can carry up to 2,390 passengers, will visit Port of Newcastle five times between Wednesday 10 August and Sunday 25 September.
At 5pm Wednesday the Coral Princess will depart Newcastle, bound for Brisbane.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
