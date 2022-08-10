Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
Exclusive

Newcastle Knights prop David Klemmer on his week in exile and why he knocked back the Parramatta Eels

By David Klemmer
August 10 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK: Newcastle Knights prop David Klemmer returns on Saturday night to face the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Staidum. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Well, I'm glad that week is done and dusted.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.