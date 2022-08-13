Heartless pump thieves a drain on Broke's post-flooding resilience

READING the story of the stolen pump being used to remove pools of stagnant water following the recent floods at Broke, I could only feel for the residents of Broke to yes what was described as a "low act", ('Broke condemns 'low act'', Newcastle Herald 9/8). It also angered me as this is not the Australian way.
I would say to the grub/s responsible that there is a saying "what comes around, goes around" and I sincerely hope your time comes around sooner than later and you experience the ongoing struggle as that of Broke residents. I would also like to acknowledge the prompt assistance of the Bulga Coal and Glencore Group in providing their employees to assist in clean ups and more, along with the provision of materials and machinery in the interest of the local community.
I NOTICED that most councils in the Hunter excluding Maitland and Dungog requested the NSW government allow them to charge ratepayers above the highest allowable increase, 2.7 per cent, for this year ('Hunter councils clinch sharper jump for rates', Herald 21/6). I have since found via a friend in the Maitland area that this council had already been charging increased rates for several years, so this may be why they didn't apply for a further increase. Port Stephens Council have now been holding community information sessions regarding the need to increase the charge to ratepayers by 20 per cent ('Council rate hit on the agenda', Herald 20/7).
When I attended a session and asked why this charge is required, I was told that the council had been losing revenue over the last few years and the 2.7 per cent maximum approved increase was not sufficient funds for the council to provide existing services. I was also advised that if the council continued with just the 2.7 per cent cap it would go broke, leading to the elected councillors to be sacked and an administrator.
One of the main reasons given was the effect of COVID. I am not an accountant, but I can't see how a virus could have caused the loss of revenue especially when Port Stephens Council continued to charge me as a holiday van owner full monthly site rental even though I could not access the Fingal Bay Holiday Park for several months due to NSW Health restrictions. The information session also went into explaining the loss via pie charts, which only led to further confusion on the issue. They did not provide information on what services would need to be reduced if they could not gain approval from the ratepayers for the 20 per cent increase but hinted at reduced swimming pool hours and reduced library services.
This ratepayer would appreciate assistance from my knowledgeable fellow letters to the editor readers on the following questions: why does the NSW government set an allowable limit if it is not enforced? How is the limit calculated? Why are the elected councillors sacked and not the general manager and possibly the top heavy administration staff? Is the independent advice on payment to the general manager really independent if they are used by many councils? Why didn't the mayor and the councillors make the ratepayers aware prior to or during the recent elections?
WE have heard a lot about how shocking the state of our NSW hospitals are with long wait times and poor service. It is nice to say some good things regarding one of our local hospitals. Tuesday this week I had to take my 95-year-old mother to hospital after she injured her shoulder. We went to Calvary Mater at Waratah at 8am. The help, care, compassion and assistance we received from the staff, doctors and particularly the nurses was fantastic. Nothing was too much trouble in the 3.5 hours we were there. We would like to extend our gratitude for their kindness and wish them well into the future and hope that the people of Newcastle appreciate what they have in their medical professionalism.
FOOD prices are increasing and the media is having a field day reporting about the $12 lettuce and blaming this on the recent floods and the war in Ukraine. While these are certainly factors, they have forgotten that the Sydney Basin once produced 90 per cent of Sydney's fresh vegetables until the Sydney Metropolitan Plan cut the farm area in half in order to develop 220,000 homes. Much the same process occurred in all our major cities with urban growth swallowing the best agricultural land based on the assumption we could get our food from other locations like the Murray Irrigation area. But as we have seen this is becoming a disaster due to over allocation and water theft, actions which reduced water flow leading to fish kills and algal blooms that made the water toxic. As a result we are relying more on imported food which is increasing at the rate of 4.8 per cent per year, reaching $14 billion in 2016-7.
I'VE been reading the newspaper regularly with very little reference recently to COVID ('Deaths rise as Omicron peak comes', Herald 6/8). It was interesting to hear Burnet Institute director Brendan Crabb say the country faces a messaging problem, and governments should admit they dropped the ball - and reconsider mask mandates ('Mask mandate call to curb COVID cases', Herald 9/8).
If you ever get interested in your own health and condition I recommend you check the current stats on COVID. Despite the vaccinations and some encouragement it seems we are experiencing a death rate much higher than the last two years.
A very simple action like wearing a mask can protect so many people and most particularly those that are otherwise compromised and rely on us being their friend. A close friend of mine, after over two and a half years of avoiding the virus, has now succumbed along with his immuno-compromised wife and daughter.
I earnestly wish them all the best, but it is not an easy task to balance their normal health needs with the available antiviral medications available. We really need to think about our motivation and actions and in particular what the next variant will mean for us all.
STEVE Barnett asks "can someone smarter than me tell me how government revenue from record coal and gas exports will be replaced?" (Short Takes, 9/8). Happy to oblige, Steve. Given that 18/22 coal mines in the Hunter are foreign owned, we don't enjoy the profits anyway.
As for taxes, the minuscule 8 per cent royalties flowing to NSW will have to be replaced by any number of other revenue options. Just a cheeky suggestion, but maybe the effective so-called 'carbon tax' torn down by Tony Abbott could have been compensating states for any revenue loss.
I mean, are climate denialists pro-tax or anti-tax as a rule? The answer seems to change with the wind.
I BELIEVE Olivia Newton-John spent time in Newcastle in her younger years. Her father Brin, a renowned academic here, lived in the city. Friends and relatives recall her being at our beaches and also children's parties at her dad's home with musical entertainment. Vale Olivia and Judith Durham too. Fortunately for us their music will live on.
THERE seems to be some concern about how an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will work to advance Indigenous welfare. If it works anything like the billionaire's voice to Parliament it should work a treat.
READING John Arnold's letter, ('History had role in war's outbreak', Letters 8/8), yes the history of Ukraine and Russia goes way back. Any excuse Russia/Putin can get would propel them to invade Ukraine, and the reasons he gave suited Russia/Putin just fine. I am of Ukrainian heritage and have been hearing of Russia /Stalin's atrocities since my childhood, and now this war. When will Russia/Putin leave the Ukrainian people alone?
I AM sure we all would like to thank Barney Langford for the historical information on the Indigenous peoples of Australia, ('Past sins show need for change', Letters 10/8). If, as Barney states, the voice "will in fact exist as a result of an act of Parliament", why then do we need a referendum? When respected Indigenous leaders such as Warren Mundine and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price express the view that enshrining the Voice in our Constitution will not materially improve the lives of Aboriginal communities, I think we should take notice. However, as Dr Langford states, let's move on and discuss what clear and practical outcomes can we expect from such as a change to our constitution.
NAILED it yet again Tony Morley, (Short Takes, 8/8). I'm still absolutely gobsmacked that anyone would object to live music taking place for a total of three hours out of the 168 hours in a week, especially as it wouldn't even disturb anyone who wanted to watch the six o'clock news.
TONY Morley, you're spot on; Surfing with a Spoon. I was introduced to the Oils by older blokes I surfed with when I was 14. Head Injuries, my favourite album, still gets blasted in the non gender specific cave at our place. Dave McTaggart, Bon Jovi! They had good hair. How many hair dryers have you worn out, Dave?
SUPPORTING recent reader comments on politicians. There's an old Australian saying: No matter how you stir the dunny can, the poo always rises to the top.
