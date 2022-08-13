Heartless pump thieves a drain on Broke's post-flooding resilience

FOOD prices are increasing and the media is having a field day reporting about the $12 lettuce and blaming this on the recent floods and the war in Ukraine. While these are certainly factors, they have forgotten that the Sydney Basin once produced 90 per cent of Sydney's fresh vegetables until the Sydney Metropolitan Plan cut the farm area in half in order to develop 220,000 homes. Much the same process occurred in all our major cities with urban growth swallowing the best agricultural land based on the assumption we could get our food from other locations like the Murray Irrigation area. But as we have seen this is becoming a disaster due to over allocation and water theft, actions which reduced water flow leading to fish kills and algal blooms that made the water toxic. As a result we are relying more on imported food which is increasing at the rate of 4.8 per cent per year, reaching $14 billion in 2016-7.