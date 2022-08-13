Newcastle Herald
Have Your Say

Letters August 13-14, 2022: Broke flooding pump thieves a drain on town's resilience

By Letters to the Editor
August 13 2022 - 6:30pm
Heartless pump thieves a drain on Broke's post-flooding resilience

READING the story of the stolen pump being used to remove pools of stagnant water following the recent floods at Broke, I could only feel for the residents of Broke to yes what was described as a "low act", ('Broke condemns 'low act'', Newcastle Herald 9/8). It also angered me as this is not the Australian way.

