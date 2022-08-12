Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Maitland Country Woman Association Jumble Sale 8am to 1.30pm, CWA Hall, 46 Church Street, Maitland.
Hamilton Markets 9am to 2pm, Gregson Park, Hamilton.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, The Station Newcastle.
James Street Providore Markets 9am to 1pm, James Street Plaza, Hamilton.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Brain & Biomes 10am to 5pm, Newcastle Museum. Two interactive exhibitions from University of Newcastle scientists and artists exploring the mysterious workings of the human brain and the amazing biodiversity of our natural world. Plus Sunday. Also, Shralp.
Combined Choirs Concert: The Callaghan Singers, The Vocal Company and BrainWaves 2pm to 4pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Lake Mac STEAM week: Operation Posidonia 10am to 3pm, Warners Bay Theatre. Marine ecologists from Operation Posidonia and the Sydney Institute of Marine Science invite you to learn about Lake Macquarie's seagrass meadows.
Australian Haydn Ensemble - Beethoven's Eroica 3pm, Rathmines Theatre (bar open 2pm).
Au Revoir Mon Ami - Triple Bill 7pm, St Phillips Theatre, Waratah. Au Revior Mon Ami; Banged and Tapped; and Berlin Songs. The National Youth Ballet Company (NYBC) is collaborating with multi-award-winning creatives iOTA, Graeme Murphy, Cyrus Meurant and Brett Morgan.
Tons of Money 8pm, Newcastle Theatre Company, Lambton.
Shrek The Musical Presented by Metropolitan Players 1.30pm and 7.30pm, Civic Theatre Newcastle.
Newcastle Roller Derby Pride Round 5pm: Newcastle Junior Roller Derby, Rainbows vs Unicorns; 7pm: Fort Smashleys vs Bogey Rollers. Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre.
Made & Found Markets 10am to 4pm, Webb Park, Redhead.
Tasty Markets - Teddy Bears Picnic & Market Day 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Boutique Markets - August Market 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Tomaree Markets 9am to 1.30pm, Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Feast N Furious Newcastle 10am to 2pm, Newcastle Harbour Foreshore.
Kids Cartoon Workshop - Toon Creations 9.30am to noon; or 1pm to 3.30pm. Ages 5-12 (Year K-6). Book online at kidsbook.io.
Open Day: Grossmann and Brough Houses 10.30am to 3pm, 71-73 Church Street, Maitland.
Miss Porter's House Museum 1pm to 4pm, 434 King Street, Newcastle West. Plus The Doctor Will See You Now mini exhibition.
Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez 2.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral.
Ice Hockey: Newcastle Northstars vs Brisbane Lightning 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Liz Stringer 7pm, Saturday, The Gal, Hamilton. The singer-songwriter returns to perform her award-winning album First Time Really Feeling with support from Karen Lee Andrews.
Osprey 8pm Saturday, Wickham Park Hotel. The Wicko is celebrating International Youth Day with an all-local line-up of Robbie Nolan & Band, Nomad, House of Refuge and Osprey.
ASW Steven Jankovic, Local Landscapes. Opening August 13, 3pm.
Timeless Textiles United Tribes ... Gathering, by Susan Doherty. Until September 18.
The Owens Collective Spring, featuring works by Vera Zulumovski, Edward Milan, Michelle Brodie and Annmarie Murland. Until August 21.
Charlestown Library Portraits of Crime, by Damien Linnane. Until October 5.
The Lock-Up The Bender, August 13, 6pm.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery See you in the soup, by Cat Rabbit and Isobel Knowles. Until September 11.
Multi Arts Pavilion (MAP) mima An Anthology of the Wind, by Lottie Consalvo and Sarah Mosca. Until August 28.
Singleton Art and Cultural Centre The Art of Being Here. Until September 25.
Please remember, events can be cancelled at short notice
