TYLER Ostle has been setting records at Southern Beaches since he debuted in first grade at age 16 against University back in 2008.
As well as the youngest first-grader in club history, he was one of the first to record 100 games.
Last Saturday, the one-club man notched another milestone, notching his 200th grade game.
A fleet-footed fullback in his younger days, Ostle packed down at No.8 in the 57-31 loss to University.
Of his 200 games, 120 have been in the top grade.
Former coach Ben Kinkade summed up the milestone best: "Fantastic achievement. Not many would have covered positions 6 to 15 either. Enjoy the day and celebrate well."
** What a great initiative. Singleton and Maitland junior clubs contest the Valentine-Burgess Cup each season. Struck in honour of Josh Valentine (Singleton) and Luke Burgess (Maitland) - the first junior from each club to play for the Wallabies - the cup is contested across the age divisions, with Singleton the winner this year.
** August is First Nations Awareness Month in the Hunter Rugby Union, which is dedicated to acknowledging and paying respect to the traditional owners of the land on which the game is played in the region and celebrating cultural diversity.
First grade teams at Premier rugby clubs Wanderers, Nelson Bay and University, as well as Divisional clubs Griffins and Medowie and the referees will wear indigenous jerseys on Saturday.
Indigenous players and their families at each club have helped design the striking strips, with some being sold at auction.
** Wanderers hope to have livewire halfback Tim Turner back on deck for the finals. Turner returned ahead of time from a badly broken ankle a fortnight ago but has since suffered a set back.
"He defied medical science to get back so soon but unfortunately he copped a knock against the Bay," coach Dan Beckett said. "We are erring on the side of caution with him. He is a jack in the box and an integral part of what we do. Hopefully he can play a part at the end of the season."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
